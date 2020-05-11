All passengers on SIA flights must wear masks

All passengers on Singapore Airlines (SIA), SilkAir and Scoot flights will be required to have their own mask with them and wear it throughout the flight.

Passengers on SIA and SilkAir flights must also observe safe distancing measures when embarking and disembarking from the aircraft and when queueing to use the toilet.

These measures, which are in accordance with a Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) directive, took effect from 11.59pm yesterday, SIA said in a statement posted on its website last Saturday evening.

The Straits Times understands that these measures will remain in place until further notice.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata), the body representing global airlines, last Tuesday recommended the wearing of masks on flights to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Airlines in countries such as Canada, France, Germany, Thailand, the United States and the United Arab Emirates have also required passengers to wear masks or facial coverings during flights.

SIA said last Saturday that passengers on flights to Singapore will also undergo basic health assessment, including a verbal health declaration and temperature checks, before boarding the aircraft.

Meal services will be suspended on flights within South-east Asia and those servicing China. A bag containing water and refreshments will be provided upon boarding instead.

Meals will be provided on all other flights. Customers who have special meal requirements can choose from a reduced list based on Iata guidelines.

These measures are in addition to the existing precautionary measures that SIA and SilkAir have in place, such as thorough aircraft cleaning with strong disinfectant, "to safeguard the well-being of customers and crew", SIA said in its statement.

10

Number of SIA Group's airplanes currently taking to the skies with passengers. The fleet is 200.

It added that its aircraft are equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filters, which "effectively filter more than 99.99 per cent of airborne microbes and have a similar performance to those used in hospital operating rooms".

SIA has also suspended the hot towel service and has removed menu cards and magazines from seats on all flights.

Cabin crew members and pilots have their temperature taken before flights and wear masks and goggles, or eye visors, during flights. They do not report for work if they are unwell, SIA said.

SIA and SilkAir have grounded most of their fleet following a plunge in global demand for air travel as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just 10 out of 200 SIA Group's airplanes are currently taking to the skies with passengers, SIA had said earlier. Others have been deployed for cargo-only services.

According to the national carrier's website, SIA and SilkAir currently ply a reduced schedule of services to a few cities in South-east Asia. Flights are also taking off for Chongqing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Frankfurt, Zurich, London, Sydney and Los Angeles.

SIA said last Friday that it expects to see a full-year net loss for the first time in its 48-year history.

It made the forecast despite "strong results" in the first nine months of the financial year that ended in March, it said in a Singapore Exchange update.

SIA added that a small operating profit is still expected for the full year. The full results for the year will be announced on Thursday.

In a separate statement last Saturday, budget carrier Scoot likewise said that all passengers are required to have their own mask with them and wear it on flights, in accordance with the CAAS directive.

Noting that it has already implemented precautionary measures since earlier this year, Scoot said passengers also need to undergo temperature screening and submit a health declaration form before they check in.

The airline has also limited carry-on baggage to 3kg per passenger. Extra baggage can be checked in at no additional cost.

"As Covid-19 continues to pose uncertainties, customers are encouraged to prepare for possible contingencies in their travel plans, including purchasing travel insurance, during this period," said Scoot.