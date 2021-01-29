All 20 polyclinics to offer seniors vaccinations from Monday: MOH

From Monday, all 20 polyclinics islandwide will offer Covid-19 vaccinations to seniors, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This is up from the nine polyclinics and 21 Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) where seniors can already get the vaccine, said MOH.

The elderly may be more familiar with polyclinics and PHPCs, which will be wheelchair-accessible, the ministry noted.

As for seniors with mobility issues who may find it challenging to get to a vaccination site, mobile vaccination teams will be set up to deliver the vaccines to them, added the ministry.

MOH's update comes as vaccinations for seniors aged 70 and above began on Wednesday in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar towns, where a large number of elderly people live. Over 250 seniors got their vaccinations on the first day.

MOH said sign-ups have been encouraging. It has sent letters to more than 10,000 seniors in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar, and over one-third have booked their appointments within two days of getting the invitation to register.

The remaining seniors in these areas will receive their letters in the coming week.

Personalised letters to seniors living elsewhere in Singapore, asking them to sign up for their vaccination, will be progressively sent out from the middle of next month, MOH added.

In addition, another 40 vaccination centres will be set up over the next few weeks to ensure that everyone can conveniently get their vaccine. They will be in high-population catchment areas or along major public transport routes for greater accessibility. Each centre will be able to administer an estimated 2,000 vaccinations a day.

A new vaccination centre was set up at Tanjong Pagar Community Club on Wednesday, while another at Teck Ghee Community Club will be operational from Monday.

