A ‘paw-some’ initiative: SCDF transforms old firefighting hoses into dog toys for SPCA

SINGAPORE - Fire hoses once used to keep flames at bay have found a second lease of life as dog toys, thanks to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In March, the SCDF donated dog toys made from old fire hoses, which are durable and versatile, to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA Singapore).

In a Facebook post on March 15, SCDF said: “After years of keeping flames at bay, hoses which have reached the end of their operational lifespan are decommissioned and will now be sparking joy in the lives of our furry, four-legged pals.”

It added that it will continue to embrace sustainability efforts in its work and explore new ways to “contribute to an eco-friendly, paw-some future”.

The Straits Times has contacted SPCA Singapore for comment.

Netizens praised the upcycling initiative and urged SCDF to sell the toys as part of a fundraiser.

One netizen wrote on Facebook: “Very creative and well done. Glad SCDF is friendly (towards animals).”

“Do consider selling (the toys) to raise funds for animal shelters. I would love to get some,” another wrote.

This is not the first time the SCDF hasc recycled its old firefighting hoses.

In 2023, the SCDF donated over 30 decommissioned firefighting hoses to the National Parks Board (NParks) and S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa.

Ten hoses were used by NParks to build a 60m-long fence in Coney Island Park while 20 hoses were turned into “enrichment devices” for marine animals.

An animal care specialist at S.E.A Aquarium said they may be used to make puzzle feeders that will encourage animals to forage, or floating mats.