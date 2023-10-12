70 healthcare personnel and caregivers, 25 teams receive Healthcare Humanity Awards

SINGAPORE - During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, assistant nurse clinician at Mount Elizabeth Hospital Evangeline Reyes Balboa not only donned full personal protective equipment and N95 masks to take swabs at the migrant workers’ dormitories in the sweltering heat, but she also, on her own initiative, bought and delivered food to seniors living alone.

“I had just returned from a short vacation when there was a call for volunteers to do swabbing. I volunteered, not realising how dangerous it was,” said the 52-year-old mother of two adult children who live in the Philippines.

“It was not easy (for me), especially when I saw so many migrant workers confined to the dormitories, not being able to remit money home and worrying about the health and safety of their families in their home countries,” she said.

Ms Balboa’s voice broke as she recounted how she was worried for her elderly mother who was alone at home in the Philippines while her two children were away at different university campuses.

“I cried whenever I thought of them. We would video call each other every day to make sure we were all okay and free of the infection,” she said.

It was the thought of her mother being alone that drove Ms Balboa to buy and deliver food to seniors living alone in Sembawang and Yishun.

Today, her son is a doctor at one of the top hospitals in the Philippines, her daughter is in her final year of reading radiology and her mother is “hale and hearty, living her life to the fullest”. All three are proud of Ms Balboa’s achievements.

For her efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms Balboa was among the 70 individuals who received the Healthcare Humanity Awards (HHA) from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Thursday at the Conrad Centennial Singapore.