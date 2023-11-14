7 people evacuated after fire at industrial building in Tuas, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - Seven people evacuated an industrial building in Tuas after a fire broke out there on Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

A total of 15 emergency vehicles and about 80 personnel were deployed to the fire at 46 Tech Park Crescent, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook at 11.48am on Tuesday.

It added that it was alerted to the fire at about 7.15am.

SCDF said when it arrived at the scene, the fire was raging in an area about 20m by 20m on the first floor of a two-storey industrial building. The blaze was consuming the contents of an office and a storage space for tools and materials used in metal works.

Six people had evacuated from the building before SCDF arrived, it said, and another person on the second floor was evacuated by SCDF.

SCDF said: “At the height of the firefighting operation, four water jets were deployed to surround the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring premises.”

The fire was extinguished at about 8.40am.

In a Facebook post at 7.54am, SCDF said SGSecure mobile app users, M1, StarHub and SingTel mobile subscribers who were near the fire would have received a message urging them to stay away from the area.

In an update at 9.20am, SCDF said firefighters were damping down the site – wetting hot burnt surfaces immediately after the fire was put out to prevent it from rekindling.