SINGAPORE - A cabby was arrested after the taxi he was driving hit and killed a pedestrian on Thursday morning (Dec 13).

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place along Upper Thomson Road towards Thomson Road, at 6.30am.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The cabby, who is also 61, was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The police are investigating the matter.