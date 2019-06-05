6-year-old girl dies after falling from Ang Mo Kio HDB flat

SINGAPORE - A 6-year-old girl was found dead at the ground floor of an Ang Mo Kio Housing Board flat on Tuesday (June 4).

She is believed to have fallen from height.

The police said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 637 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at 5.38pm.

A girl was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the girl had fallen from the 11th storey.

Police are investigating the incident.

Ms Letecia, a domestic helper who works at an opposite block, told Wanbao that at around 3pm, she saw a girl standing at the kitchen window shouting: "Daddy, daddy!"

The 53-year-old said that the girl was crying for about 10 minutes before moving away from the window.

About an hour later, the girl appeared again at the window crying loudly for her father, said Ms Letecia.

The cries were heard again after 5pm when she was cooking dinner but this time she also heard a loud sound, and the cries suddenly stopped, added the domestic helper.

When she looked out of the window, the girl was lying motionless on the ground.

Wanbao reported that around 6pm, a woman who looked to be in her 50s appeared at the scene and starting crying.