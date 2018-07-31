6 vehicles involved in Upper Thomson Road accident, 3 injured

SINGAPORE - Six vehicles were involved in an accident in Upper Thomson Road on Tuesday afternoon (July 31).

The police said they were informed of an accident involving three cars, two buses and a van along Upper Thomson Road towards Sembawang Road at 3.08pm.

Three persons were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, including a 54-year-old male driver of one car.

A 72-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman in another car were the other two injured persons.

In photos uploaded to Facebook group Singapore Taxi Driver by user Lim Lian Chin William, a dark-coloured Toyota Corolla Fielder is seen wedged between a double-decker SBS bus and a blue-coloured Ford Mustang, which has a badly damaged headlight on its left.

A silver-coloured Nissan van is also seen with a damaged rear bumper, while multiple car parts are seen lying on the road.

At least four of the five lanes in Upper Thomson Road were blocked in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

The Straits Times understands that the accident was a chain collision, caused by one of the cars which had failed to stop at the junction of Upper Thomson Road and Marymount Lane.

The five other vehicles, including the two double-decker buses, were stationary at the time of the collision.

Police investigations are ongoing.