58-year-old unvaccinated Singaporean woman dies

A 58-year-old Singaporean woman died on Monday from Covid-19 complications. She had not been vaccinated and had no underlying medical conditions.

The woman was confirmed to have the virus on July 29, and was a household contact of a patient who had visited Samy's Curry Restaurant in Dempsey Road, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update last night.

This brings the number of deaths from the virus in Singapore to 39.

A total of 95 new cases were confirmed yesterday, of which 92 were locally transmitted while three were imported.

Separately, free Covid-19 testing will be extended to anyone who had visited Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre in Jurong East between July 21 and yesterday.

The ministry said it has detected seven cases among peo-ple who had worked in or visited the hawker centre, and that there is likely to be ongoing transmission there.

The hawker centre will be closed from today to Aug 19 for deep cleaning and to break the chain of transmission, said MOH.

"All individuals who work in the hawker centre have been placed on quarantine, and will be tested during quarantine," it added.

Mr Xie Yao Quan, an MP for Jurong GRC, urged residents in blocks 301 to 316, 329 to 341 and 371 to 374 in Jurong East to look out for SMS alerts from MOH and to see a doctor if they develop symptoms.

"I know Yuhua hawker centre is a popular spot for many of you... If you are not alerted, yet remain concerned, please consider antigen rapid test (ART) self-testing," he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The market will continue to operate while the hawker centre is closed for deep cleaning, said the Jurong-Clementi Town Council.

MOH also said that there are now 112 active Covid-19 clusters, up from 100 on Tuesday... Nine more cases have been linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, bringing its case total up to 1,115, said MOH. The KTV cluster also had one new case added to it, for a total of 252.

The council added that it would help the affected stallholders by waiving some of their fees during this period.

All 12 new clusters have between three and six patients each, and are not yet linked to specific locations.

Nine more cases have been linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, bringing its case total up to 1,115, said MOH.

The KTV cluster also added one new case, for a total of 252 cases.

These are the two largest open clusters in Singapore.

Of the 555 cases warded in hospitals here, MOH said there are 42 cases of serious illness and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

There are 37 seniors above 60 years of age who have fallen very ill, of whom 31 are partially vaccinated or completely unvaccinated, said MOH.

Of the three imported cases, one was detected on arrival while two others developed the illness during their period of stay-home notice or isolation.

Out of the 92 locally transmitted cases, 54 have been linked to previous ones and quarantined, while eight were linked but not yet under quarantine when tested.

Thirty cases are currently unlinked.

As at Monday, 64 per cent of the population have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine under the national vaccination programme, while 77 per cent have received at least one dose, said MOH.