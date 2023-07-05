350,000 students can use two schemes to fully pay for school miscellaneous fees from 2024

SINGAPORE - Some 350,000 students in government and government-aided schools can tap the Edusave scheme and Ministry of Education’s Financial Assistance Scheme (MOE FAS) to fully pay their school miscellaneous fees from next year.

The current standard and second-tier miscellaneous fees will also be merged into one single fee from next year.

Government and government-aided schools collect miscellaneous fees to defray the cost of school materials and programmes for students. The current standard fees are $6.50, $10 and $13.50 for primary, secondary and pre-university students respectively, while schools determine the second-tier fees, subject to a cap of $6.50, $10 and $13.50.

The new single miscellaneous fees are set at $13, $20 and $27 respectively, from 2024.

Students can tap on Edusave from next year to pay all miscellaneous fees, as opposed to only the second-tier fees currently. Similarly, students receiving the MOE FAS may use it to pay for school fees and all miscellaneous fees from next year, instead of only the school fees and standard miscellaneous fee currently.

The MOE expects to spend an additional $3.8 million per year to extend its FAS’ miscellaneous fee coverage, which will benefit around 40,000 MOE FAS students. Another 310,000 non-MOE FAS students will benefit from the expanded Edusave coverage.

The enhancements reduce parents’ out-of-pocket expenses for their child’s educational needs by up to $162 per year, the ministry said.

No action is required for parents currently using their children’s Edusave to pay for their second-tier miscellaneous fee, as automatic deductions will be made from Edusave to pay for the new miscellaneous fee from next year, according to MOE.

For those who wish to use Edusave to pay for the newly merged single-tier miscellaneous fee can submit the online Standing Order Form using parents’ SingPass login. They can also do via Parents Gateway, under the Services tab.