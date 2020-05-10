30 women arrested for suspected involvement in vice activities; 19 men fined for breaching safe-distancing measures

SINGAPORE - An 85-year-old man was fined after being caught up in a series of police raids that led to the arrest of 30 women for vice-related activity.

The senior was among 19 men found during swoops on various premises, including Housing Board estates, massage shops, several condominiums and a hotel.

They were each fined $300 as they had left their residences for a "non-essential activity", the police said on Sunday (May 10).

The 30 women, aged 19 to 48, were detained in the raids, which were conducted by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Central, Tanglin, Ang Mo Kio and Bedok Divisions.

"Vice activities are increasingly being conducted in residential estates, facilitated by the use of online platforms to advertise vice-related services and solicit for clients," the police said, adding that this has affected the sense of security among residents.

They added that HDB flat owners should conduct regular checks to ensure tenants do not contravene regulations.

Owners and tenants who knowingly allow their flats to be used for vice-related activities will be prosecuted under the Women's Charter and could be jailed up to three years, fined up to $3,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be jailed up to five years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

People operating as pimps or agents for vice activities could face jail terms of five years and fines up to $10,000, or both.

Licensees of errant massage parlours can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to two years, or both.