3 taken to hospital and 70 evacuated after fire in Marsiling Drive on New Year’s Eve morning

The fire broke out in a fifth-floor flat in Marsiling Drive on Dec 31 morning. PHOTOS: RAVEN QIU/FACEBOOK
Ian Cheng
Correspondent
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
7 min ago

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to the hospital, and about 70 were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing Board block in Marsiling Drive on Dec 31 morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire about 5.45am at Block 7, Marsiling Drive.

The fire involved the contents of a living room of a fifth-floor flat, the SCDF told The Straits Times.

The SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet, and evacuated about 70 people with help from the police.

It also took three people to Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

More On This Topic
20 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Hougang flat; no reported injuries
20 people evacuated after fire engulfs Little India flat

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top