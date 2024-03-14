21 people with disabilities featured on ‘Purple Parade train’ under initiative to raise awareness

SINGAPORE - During Hari Raya 2023, Nur Anisah Daaniys Muhammad Sufian had visitors to her home who were curious about her blindness.

The two children, who were the same age as the 11-year-old, had asked her questions like how to spell the words “cat” and “sofa”.

“In my mind, I was like, ‘I’m not that disabled’,” said Anisah, who is a student vocalist for The Purple Symphony.

She is one of 21 people who are featured in a Circle Line MRT train and on the platform screen doors of Bras Basah station, as part of the Purple Parade’s latest campaign to raise awareness of and celebrate the abilities of those with disabilities via public transport.

The decals of the 21 people – who include Paralympians Yip Pin Xiu and Maximillian Tan – on the trains and station platform doors will be up for six weeks, from March 14 to April 21, said the Central Singapore Community Development Council and transport operator SMRT.

The 21 people will also be featured on two buses that ply SMRT’s route 960 for six weeks, from April 25 to June 5.

Besides mentioning the disability and occupation of each of the 21 people, the decals also include a quote from them.

Anisah’s quote is about how she aspires to be a professional singer or a music teacher when she grows up, and her hopes to bring positivity and love through singing.

She hopes the initiative will lead more people to show compassion to and have greater awareness of people with disabilities. “I wish for the public to see many of our faces and take the opportunity to relate to us,” she said.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, who attended the launch of the initiative on March 14, said it was important to help people to not only recognise disabilities, but also to appreciate the abilities of those with them.

West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong, who is an adviser to The Purple Parade movement, said the initiative involved public transport, as “we want to look at how to include our persons with disabilities in terms of housing, education, transportation”.

Local artist Glenn Phua, 28, who has mild autism, is another of the 21 people featured. “I am actually very happy and excited that people know me and that I am a good man,” he said.