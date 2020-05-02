20 credit-for-sex scam victims fined for breaching safe distancing measures

Twenty victims of credit-for-sex scams found themselves out of pocket twice, when they were also fined for flouting circuit breaker measures in leaving their homes to procure sexual services.

For going out to buy gift cards or make payment at AXS machines to procure these services, each was issued a composition sum of $300 for flouting safe distancing regulations under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

Between April 18 and 29 this year, the police received separate reports from at least 20 male victims, aged between 18 and 52, that they had fallen prey to credit-for-sex scams. In total, they were cheated of more than $50,000.

In most cases, the victims had befriended the scammers or searched for sexual services through online applications such as WeChat, Tinder and Michat, or on websites such as Locanto and Skokka.

There were also instances where scammers proactively approached the victims through these online applications or websites to offer sexual services.

The victims were then instructed to either make advance payments via AliPay credits at AXS machines or buy iTunes or Google Play gift cards and send over the redemption codes in exchange for the sexual services. The scammers became uncontactable after the advance payments were made.

In the first three months of the year, the police received 237 reports of credit-for-sex scams involving more than $613,000. The number of cases reported increased by 40.2 per cent and the total amount cheated increased by more than $211,000 when compared with the same period last year.

The police advised the public to be wary of friend requests or online listings offering escort, massage or sexual services as they may be fraudulent in nature.

The police said scammers may employ scare tactics to threaten victims into making more payments. They urged the public not to accede to the scammers' demands or give out personal details such as their credit card information.

They added that people should take circuit breaker measures seriously, and avoid going out during this period.

Those in doubt or have information related to credit-for-sex crimes may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. For urgent police assistance, call 999.

237 Number of reports of credit-for-sex scams received by the police in the first three months of this year. $613k Approximate total amount the victims were cheated of. 40% Increase in cases compared with the same period last year.

To get scam-related advice, the public may call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.

Members of the public can also join the Let's Fight Scams campaign by signing up to receive up-to-date messages and share them with their family and friends.