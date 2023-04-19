2 men arrested in separate robbery incidents

SINGAPORE - Two men, aged 27 and 57, were arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in two separate cases of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

In the first case involving the younger man, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Boon Lay Drive. The police said they were alerted to the incident at 10.45pm on Sunday.

The man allegedly took $260 in cash from the victim before he fled, the police said on Wednesday.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the man through images from closed-circuit television and ground enquiries, and arrested him on Monday. The victim’s money was also recovered.

Separately, the police were alerted at 11.40am on Monday to a case of robbery in which a 69-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

A 57-year-old man allegedly took the victim’s wallet and handphone.

He attempted to flee but was detained by the victim and other members of the public. He was then arrested by the police.

Both men will be charged in court with voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery on Wednesday.

The offence carries a jail term of five to 20 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane.