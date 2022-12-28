14-vehicle pile-up in Bartley Road; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE – A road accident resulted in a 14-vehicle pile-up in Bartley Road on Tuesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted to the accident at about 7.05pm, confirmed that there were no injuries.

In photos posted on Tuesday on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page, 13 of the vehicles can be seen bumper to bumper in the right-most lane of the road. One of the vehicles can be seen in the middle lane, towards the back of the pile-up.

Incidents involving this number of vehicles are uncommon.

In October, a 14-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman were taken to hospital after a collision involving nine vehicles on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

The accident involved eight cars and a van, and occurred in the direction of Tampines Expressway after the Bartley Road East exit.

In June, two people were taken to hospital after a seven-vehicle pile-up – six cars and a taxi – on the Pan Island Expressway towards Changi.