14-vehicle pile-up in Bartley Road; no injuries reported

The SCDF confirmed there were no injuries in the 14-vehicle pile-up in Bartley Road on Tuesday. PHOTO: BEH CHIA LOR – SINGAPORE ROAD/FACEBOOK
Lee Li Ying
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
29 min ago

SINGAPORE – A road accident resulted in a 14-vehicle pile-up in Bartley Road on Tuesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted to the accident at about 7.05pm, confirmed that there were no injuries. 

In photos posted on Tuesday on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page, 13 of the vehicles can be seen bumper to bumper in the right-most lane of the road. One of the vehicles can be seen in the middle lane, towards the back of the pile-up. 

Incidents involving this number of vehicles are uncommon. 

In October, a 14-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman were taken to hospital after a collision involving nine vehicles on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

The accident involved eight cars and a van, and occurred in the direction of Tampines Expressway after the Bartley Road East exit.

In June, two people were taken to hospital after a seven-vehicle pile-up – six cars and a taxi – on the Pan Island Expressway towards Changi.

More On This Topic
Woman and 14-year-old taken to hospital after nine-vehicle pile-up on KPE
Driver, 84, taken to hospital after road accident in Marine Parade

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top