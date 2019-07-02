1 Parade marks SAF Day

A call to continue supporting the Singapore Armed Forces resonated at four combined rededication ceremonies and a parade to mark SAF Day yesterday. President Halimah Yacob attended the SAF Day Parade at Safti Military Institute in Jurong West.

2 HK protesters storm building

Protesters flooded into Hong Kong's legislative building yesterday evening after smashing their way through entrances in a dramatic escalation of efforts to force the government to withdraw controversial extradition legislation. Early this morning, riot police fired tear gas as they attempted to dislodge the anti-government protesters.

3 Private property prices up

Private property prices rallied in the second quarter to hit a five-year high, according to official flash estimates released yesterday. Increases in the city centre and city fringe helped lift the price index by 1.3 per cent to 150.5 points - the highest since the first quarter of 2014.

4 Asset declaration a must

The Pakatan Harapan government won a unanimous vote yesterday making it mandatory for all Malaysian parliamentarians to declare their assets or face censure. Opposition lawmakers did not vote against the measure after five hours of debate despite claims that the motion was unIslamic and defective.

5 Iran breaches nuclear limit

Iran has exceeded a key limit on how much nuclear fuel it can possess under the 2015 international deal curbing its nuclear programme. The International Atomic Energy Agency said its inspectors were verifying the claim, even as Israel urged the international community to stop Iran from stepping up enrichment.

6 A birthday letter to the US

On the cusp of the United States' 243rd Independence Day, Professor Tommy Koh writes a birthday letter to America on what he admires about the country and his anxieties about its role in the world.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design will be releasing Singapore's first Smart City Index in October this year. A joint effort with a Switzerland-based business school, the index will measure how citizens view the use of technology in their city, among other things.

8 NTT opens regional hub

NTT, the international arm of the US$105 billion (S$142 billion) technology giant NTT Group, is making Singapore its Asia-Pacific head office, with plans to hire here in the areas of automation and cyber security. The consolidation brings together 28 of its units from 57 countries into a single business.

9 What Arsenal need

Besides solid defenders, Arsenal need more top-class midfielders in the mould of club legend Patrick Vieira in order to mount a challenge for the English Premier League title, says former Gunner Robert Pires.

10 Disturbing artworks

A new contemporary art exhibition at The Parkview Museum in North Bridge Road, titled Disturbing Narratives, features works by more than 30 international artists who have depicted unsettling and irritating aspects of life.

PODCAST

Life Picks

In this episode, we talk about two recently released movies, Toy Story 4 and Parasite, as well as bak kut teh xiao long bao at Cantonese restaurant Yan at the National Gallery Singapore. http://str.sg/lifepicks38

VIDEO

Risky business

Being a Grab driver in the Philippines is risky business. Thieves pose a danger as passengers steal cash and vehicles, and are willing to kill to do so. Yet, many people continue to sign up as drivers. http://str.sg/Manila-Grab