1 Mozart at the Jewel

It is a symphony of a different kind for the Mozart that rules at Jewel Changi Airport. Security services provider Certis is using a new platform named after the classical composer to oversee not just the security for the new retail and lifestyle complex, but also its facilities management and customer service needs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has backed efforts to ease tensions in the Korean peninsula, but also said that North Korea's security concerns should be addressed. Mr Xi held a widely watched meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang yesterday.

3 CDAC to ease criteria

The Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) will ease the qualification criteria for its help schemes from January next year. More needy families will benefit, with the monthly income threshold lifted from $1,900 to $2,400. About 1,500 more families will benefit from the schemes.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador has denied allegations he was behind a video purportedly featuring Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali having sex with a male party member. The video has raised tensions in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat between the Anwar faction and another group led by Mr Azmin.

Iran yesterday downed a United States military drone that it said was on a spy mission over its territory, claims rejected by Washington, which said the aircraft had been shot down over international air space in "an unprovoked attack".

6 Clock ticking for India

Now that he has a strong mandate for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to focus his attention on pressing problems on the economic front, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

The fifth person to die of dengue fever this year is an 84-year-old woman who lived in Geylang Lorong 6, an area that is part of an active Guillemard/Geylang cluster. The woman died last Friday, and was one of eight people living in Lorong 6 to be infected with dengue.

8 Paradise eyes expansion

Chinese cuisine chain Paradise Group wants to aggressively expand in Singapore, even as food and beverage companies here are facing a manpower crunch in a saturated market. It plans to grow to 150 restaurants globally by 2021.

9 Egypt tipped to win Cup

Hosts Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, are fancied to win their eighth Africa Cup of Nations when they open the expanded 24-team tournament today against minnows Zimbabwe. But coach Javier Aguirre insists that the Pharaohs are not over-reliant on the Liverpool star.



PHOTO: DANNY NORTH



Irish rock band U2 have added a "second and final Singapore show", and will now also perform at the National Stadium on Dec 1. Concert promoter Live Nation said this was due to "overwhelming response from fans" after the Nov 30 show sold out yesterday morning.

