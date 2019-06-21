U2 to perform a second night in S'pore

Irish rock band U2 have added an extra show in Singapore and will now also perform at the National Stadium on Dec 1.

Concert promoter Live Nation announced that the "second and final Singapore show" was a result of the "overwhelming response from fans" after the Nov 30 show sold out yesterday morning.

Ticket prices for the Nov 30 show ranged from $98 for seated tickets to $1,228 for VIP packages that include a cocktail party and exclusive merchandise.

The gigs will be the 43-year-old band's first performances in Singapore.

The global U2: The Joshua Tree Tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band's seminal 1987 album, The Joshua Tree, which includes songs such as I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For and With Or Without You.

The band have also added additional dates after shows sold out in Auckland and Sydney.