Singapore GE2020: Workers' Party's Tan Chen Chen to take on Sun Xueling in Punggol West SMC

SINGAPORE - The new Punggol West single-member constituency (SMC) is likely to see a contest between People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Sun Xueling and the Workers' Party (WP) candidate Tan Chen Chen.

Both candidates arrived at St Anthony's Canossian Primary School on Tuesday (June 30) to submit their nomination papers.

The new SMC, which was carved out of the Pasir Ris-Punggol group representation constituency (GRC) in the latest boundary report, has 26,579 electors as of April 15 this year, according to the Elections Department list.

Ms Sun, who turns 41 next week, has helmed the ward, then part of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC since her political debut in the 2015 General Election. She also served as the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development.

Ms Tan is a new face who was introduced in this year's election. The contracts administrator, 38, has volunteered with WP since 2015 and was active in Aljunied GRC under former party chief Low Thia Khiang's Bedok Reservoir - Punggol division.

She previously said that rising house prices was an important issue for young people in Singapore, and it is something she wants to look at.

Speaking to the media after the successful nomination, Ms Sun said there were many exciting plans for Punggol in the future and she looks forward to working with the residents as well as the Pasir Ris-Punggol team to improve the constituency.

Following her successful nomination, WP candidate Ms Tan said she would do her best to serve the constituency wholeheartedly, and asked residents make their votes count.

Over 60 per cent of residents in Punggol West are below the age of 40.

Six in 10 of the Housing Board flats there were built in the past five years, and are mostly owned by young families

The constituency is also looking to welcome the opening of Punggol Town Hub next year, which features amenities including a new hawker centre and library.