Singapore GE2020: PAP's Melvin Yong and Reform Party's Kumar Appavoo will battle it out in Radin Mas

SINGAPORE - The People's Action Party (PAP) moved former Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Melvin Yong to Radin Mas SMC, setting up a contest with the Reform Party's (RP) Kumar Appavoo for the hearts and minds of the 24,980 voters.

Both were seen heading into the Nomination Centre at Bendemeer Primary School on Tuesday (June 30) morning.

Mr Yong takes over from Mr Sam Tan, 61, who was the Radin Mas MP for three terms since 2006, and had served as Minister of State for Social and Family Development.

Mr Tan is retiring from politics.

Mr Yong, 48, is the assistant secretary-general of labour movement NTUC.

This is Mr Appavoo's second contest in the single-seat constituency.

He contested the 2015 General Election in a three-cornered fight that involved PAP's Mr Tan, and independent candidate Han Hui Hui.

Mr Appavoo won 12.71 per cent of the vote.

Mr Yong joined Tanjong Pagar GRC in the 2015 General Election, his first as a candidate.

The PAP team won 77.71 per cent of the vote in that election.