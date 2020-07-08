RP says sorry to Radin Mas voters for missing broadcast

The Reform Party (RP) has apologised to Radin Mas SMC voters that its candidate, Mr Kumar Appavoo, did not manage to record the constituency political broadcast yesterday.

In a statement, party chairman Andy Zhu said it was an "unfortunate event that has happened under unforeseen circumstances which resulted in us missing the recording". He did not say what the event was.

"We therefore hope for your kind understanding," said Mr Zhu.

He added that Mr Appavoo, who is contesting in the single-member constituency against Mr Melvin Yong of the People's Action Party, will present his speech to voters on his social media platforms.

Mr Appavoo, 51, is the fourth RP candidate to miss the constituency political broadcasts.

Last Friday, only two of the party's five candidates for Ang Mo Kio GRC were featured in the broadcast. They were Mr Charles Yeo, 30, and Ms Noraini Yunus, 52.

RP secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam, 61, Mr Zhu, 37, and Mr Darren Soh, 52, were not present.

Mr Yeo told The Straits Times on Friday that Mr Jeyaretnam was still serving a mandatory 14-day stay-home notice after returning to Singapore from the United Kingdom on June 25.

Mr Soh was ill on the day of the recording, while Mr Zhu was not let into the recording studio after "rushing from an earlier place", he added.

"The main point is we are very shorthanded and limited on resources fighting this campaign," Mr Yeo said.

Charmaine Ng