President Halimah and President Joko welcome efforts to strengthen bilateral ties

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo reaffirmed the longstanding and excellent relations between their two countries when they met on Wednesday (Oct 9).

President Halimah and President Joko - popularly known as Jokowi - welcomed the efforts by both governments to strengthen ties across all sectors, including trade and investments, human resource development, tourism, education and culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

President Joko also welcomes President Halimah's visit to Indonesia next year, the statement added.

The heads of state met at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) in Clementi, where Madam Halimah was attending the opening convocation ceremony in her capacity as patron of the university. Mr Joko was there to witness his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep's graduation from SUSS.

Mr Joko had attended the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat on Tuesday, when he met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and both leaders took stock of the robust bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to enhance it in Mr Joko's second term.

In a Facebook post after the ceremony, President Halimah said she congratulated President Joko on his son's graduation and award for entrepreneurship.

"We spoke about ways to enhance people-to-people exchanges and strengthen collaboration in human resource development," she said.

"Looking forward to visiting Indonesia and meeting President Jokowi again," she added.