Pofma correction direction issued to Facebook page, 3 users

A correction direction by the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office has been issued to three Facebook users and the "Sin Rak Sin Party" Facebook page.

The users - Ryann Smith, Jafri Basron and Denise Fletcher - and the "Sin Rak Sin Party" Facebook page had posted screenshots of, or linked to, an article which contained a false statement that the Urban Redevelopment Authority had released a "plan to build underground infrastructure ready for 10 million population", the Pofma office said in a statement yesterday.

The article which contains the false statement was first published by The Online Citizen on April 4 last year.

The correction direction was issued on the instruction of the alternate authority for the Minister charged with the Responsibility for the Portfolio of the Prime Minister insofar as it relates to the National Population and Talent Division.

In its statement, the Pofma Office said the Government has clarified Singapore's population plans on multiple occasions, including in Parliament in March 2018, two Factually articles in March and July this year, and in a media statement issued on Wednesday. It said on Wednesday that the publication of such falsehoods damages the public interest by undermining legitimate and honest discussion, and that appropriate action may be taken against any further publication of such falsehoods. But the falsehood continues to be repeated despite the clarification, the Pofma Office said.