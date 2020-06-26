PAP's Hougang branch leader hands out dumplings to residents

As part of celebrations to mark the dumpling festival yesterday, Mr Lee Hong Chuang, adviser to Hougang grassroots organisations, visited various coffee shops in the Hougang single-member constituency (SMC) to give out bak chang to residents.

Mr Lee chairs the People's Action Party (PAP) branch in Hougang and stood against the Workers' Party (WP) incumbent Png Eng Huat in the 2015 General Election. He lost with 42.31 per cent of the votes, with Mr Png getting 57.69 per cent.

Hougang SMC has been a WP stronghold since Mr Low Thia Khiang won the seat in 1991, and is currently the longest-held opposition seat. If Mr Lee is fielded there again, it will be his second time standing in a general election.

Meanwhile, following the announcement yesterday that Mr Png, who has been Hougang MP since 2012, will not be standing in the coming election, the WP's incumbent Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan will contest the seat.