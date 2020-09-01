Greater diversity of views shouldn't lead to polarity: Indranee

Having more opposition MPs in Parliament will mean a greater diversity of views and more robust debate, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah yesterday.

But Singapore should work to ensure that this diversity does not lead to polarity of country or people, she added in a ministerial statement on the duties and privileges of the Leader of the Opposition.

"Experience elsewhere shows that unity in diversity is not an assured outcome," said Ms Indranee, who is Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

"Our goal should be to harness this diversity of views in a constructive manner, so that we can as a Parliament better serve the interests of Singaporeans and Singapore."

There are 12 opposition MPs in Parliament - 10 elected MPs from the Workers' Party (WP) and two Non-Constituency MPs from the Progress Singapore Party.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced after the recent general election that WP chief Pritam Singh will be formally designated as Leader of the Opposition (LO).

With more opposition MPs in the House, reflecting the strong desire among Singaporeans for a greater diversity of views in politics, it is "timely and appropriate" that the position of LO be more formally recognised, Ms Indranee said.

Mr Singh will sit opposite PM Lee in Parliament, similar to the practice in other countries that recognise this role, she added.

She noted that the post of LO is not provided for in Singapore's Constitution or the Standing Orders of Parliament. The Government had considered the conventions and practices of other Westminster-style parliamentary systems, such as those in the United Kingdom and Australia, in deciding the LO's duties and privileges, she added.

"What I have set out... reflects what we have adapted to suit our current political and parliamentary context," she said.

As LO, Mr Singh will have the right to ask the lead question to ministers on policies, Bills and motions, subject to existing speaking convention and at the discretion of the Speaker of Parliament. The House also moved a motion to double the time he has for his speeches to 40 minutes - equivalent to that given to political office-holders.

He will be given an office in Parliament, staff support and an allowance that is double that of an elected MP, or $385,000 a year.

"With more opposition MPs in Parliament, we hope the opposition will play a bigger role in putting up alternative views and proposals for debate," Ms Indranee said, as she set out the LO's duties.

Mr Singh (Aljunied GRC) will be responsible for leading the opposition in presenting alternative views in parliamentary debates on policies, Bills and motions. He will also lead and organise the scrutiny of government positions and actions in Parliament.

In addition, he will be consulted on the appointment of opposition MPs to select committees, including standing select committees like the Public Accounts Committee.

He may also be called upon to attend official state functions, and will from time to time receive confidential briefings by the Government to ensure better understanding across both sides of the House on issues such as national security and external relations.

"The role of the Leader of the Opposition in Singapore will evolve with our politics," Ms Indranee said. "It must always be the ambition of this House to live up to the expectations of our people and create a political system that is focused on serving Singapore and Singaporeans to the best of our abilities."

She added that she looks forward to working with Mr Singh to achieve these outcomes.

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin said he looks forward to working with Ms Indranee and Mr Singh to ensure the "productive and orderly conduct" of parliamentary business and debates. "I'm also confident that under their capable leadership and cooperation across the aisle, the decorum, dignity and honour of the House will be upheld by all members at all times."