Singapore GE2020: All 93 seats likely to be contested on Tuesday

Members of 11 opposition parties are gearing up to field candidates for every seat ahead of Nomination Day on Tuesday, and some seats could see three-cornered fights.

The Workers' Party (WP) yesterday introduced its second batch of five candidates, and will field a total of 21 candidates at the July 10 polls.

Party chief Pritam Singh said at the session that its goal of winning one-third of seats in Parliament remains unchanged, even if it is not contesting enough seats to achieve the target at this election.

There will be 93 seats for elected members in the next Parliament.

Mr Singh last year set the target of denying the People's Action Party a supermajority, though he had said then that a lot would depend on the performance of the party at the next election.

Yesterday, he said the number of seats WP would contest is contingent on the quality of the candidates available and it would not put people forward before they are ready. "We should not force that process and force individuals who are not prepared to stand and represent the interests of Singaporeans strongly, fearlessly in Parliament if they're not ready to. Good people are always welcome... any organisation wants good people and the Workers' Party is no different."

The WP also confirmed its slate for Aljunied GRC, saying three members of its existing team - Mr Singh, party chairman Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap - would remain there.

The Progress Singapore Party is fielding the largest opposition contingent of 24 candidates and introduced its final batch yesterday. It also outlined where they will stand. The list did not include Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the estranged brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was introduced as a member this week.

Red Dot United, the newest party, also unveiled the final member of its team which will be fielded in the five-member Jurong GRC.