Asia's hotels are setting international standards, says Mr Matt Turner, award director of Ahead Asia 2020, a biennial competition that recognises exceptional work in the hospitality industry. The awards hail authenticity, sustainability and a strong sense of place in picking this year's winners.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Govt to do what it takes: PM

The Government will do "whatever it takes" to stabilise the economy, preserve jobs and help companies stay afloat amid the grave threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Singapore has had 732 infections and 49 new cases as of yesterday.

WORLD

3 US has most cases of virus

The United States now has more coronavirus infections than any other country, and a record number of newly unemployed people. As of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases in the US had surpassed 85,000, overtaking China and Italy. Last week, 3.28 million people filed for unemployment insurance, a more than tenfold increase from two weeks earlier.

WORLD

4 PM Johnson tests positive

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has become the first world leader to say he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has experienced mild symptoms and has been self-isolating at Downing Street but will still lead the government's response to the accelerating outbreak.

WORLD

5 Israel headed for unity govt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to hold on to power after his chief rival Benny Gantz reversed his position on Thursday and signalled that he would be open to serving in a Netanyahu-led government. Mr Gantz said he was changing course to help bring the country together to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

OPINION

6 The politics of pandemics

The war against the virus that is sweeping the world demands global solutions. And as Covid-19 tightens its grip on the world, the case for international cooperation has never been stronger. But the answers are likely to be national as countries shut borders and prioritise the interests of their citizens, says Professor C. Raja Mohan.

HOME

7 Protection for security staff

The Ministry of Home Affairs is looking to amend the Private Security Industry Act to offer private security officers more protection by making it an offence to abuse and harass them while they are carrying out their duties. This comes after highly publicised reports of abuse, and after lobbying by security associations and unions.

HOME

8 One in six PPOs filed by men

One in six personal protection orders (PPOs) filed by spouses last year was filed by husbands. Men filed 278 PPOs against their wives last year, generally as a last resort when they were unable to stop the abuse themselves, or when the wives have hurt other vulnerable family members, such as their children or the elderly.

Local start-up Honestbee could be heading for liquidation after its application to convene a scheme meeting was dismissed by the High Court on Thursday. The firm is no longer under court protection from its creditors. Given the financial troubles of the firm, which owes its creditors more than US$230 million (S$330 million), its employees and former staff may not receive salaries owed to them.

SPORT

10 SA rejects resignations

Singapore Athletics (SA) has rejected the resignations of Poh Seng Song and Gary Yeo from its management committee, saying it needs their help in an inquiry into a leak. But the duo are puzzled, saying their quitting has nothing to do with that matter.

PODCAST

Your behaviour counts

Professor Dale Fisher, chair of the World Health Organisation's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, urges people not to underestimate their role in curbing the spread of the coronavirus. str.sg/blurb287

VIDEO

Inspiring millennials

From young adults who had trying childhoods to a para-athlete who made the most of her situation, millennials shared their stories with readers last year. Vote for your favourite nominee. str.sg/blurb288