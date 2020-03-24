Health Check Podcast: Proper community behaviour can best manage coronavirus spread in countries

Health Check Ep 33: Proper community behaviour can best manage coronavirus spread in countries

6:01 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and clears up common misconceptions on health with expert guests.

In this episode, ST senior correspondent Joyce Teo hosts infectious diseases specialist Professor Dale Fisher, group director of medicine at the National University Health System and chair of the World Health Organization's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network.

He was part of a joint World Health Organization-China mission to study the coronavirus threat and containment efforts earlier this year.

Professor Fisher answers the following questions:

1. Can the coronavirus be contained to prevent health services from being overwhelmed? Lessons from China? (1:12)

2. Covid-19 is a community-transmitted disease. Can every single person, regardless of which industry they work in, take action to prevent the coronavirus spread? (2:28)

3. Advice for the vulnerable: The elderly and children (3:33)

4. Do no underestimate each person's role in helping their countries manage this community-transmitted disease (4:50)

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

