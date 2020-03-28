Boris Johnson tests positive for virus

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was self-isolating at Downing Street, but would still lead the government's response to the accelerating outbreak.

Mr Johnson, 55, is the first world leader to say he has tested positive for the virus. He experienced mild symptoms on Thursday - a day after attending a weekly question-and-answer session in Parliament's House of Commons chamber.

"I've taken a test. That has come out positive," Mr Johnson said in a video statement broadcast on Twitter.

"I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That's to say - a temperature and a persistent cough.

"So I am working from home. I'm self-isolating," Mr Johnson said.

"Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."

It was not immediately clear how many Downing Street staff and senior ministers would now need to self-isolate. Nor was it immediately clear whether Mr Johnson's 32-year-old partner, Ms Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, had been tested.

Previously, the government has said that Mr Johnson had the option to delegate to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab if needed.

Less than two hours after Mr Johnson's announcement, British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid-19 as well and was self-isolating at home.

The Prime Minister's condition meant Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak had to move out of his office in No. 11 Downing Street, which is now being used by Mr Johnson. While the Premier works from No. 10, his official flat is above No. 11 next door.

The Queen last saw Mr Johnson on March 11 and remains in good health, Sky News reported.

So far, 759 people in the United Kingdom have died after testing positive for the coronavirus and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 14,579 as of yesterday.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG