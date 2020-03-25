ST award to honour inspiring millennials

From young adults who have dealt with serious illnesses or trying childhoods to a para athlete who has made the most of her situation, millennials shared their personal stories to encourage and inspire others in The Straits Times' Generation Grit column last year.

They will now be honoured in the second edition of The Straits Times Generation Grit Award.

The annual award was created in partnership with reinsurance company Swiss Re, and was launched last year to celebrate inspiring millennials in their 20s and 30s.

Three winners will be selected from a pool of 21 nominees and will receive $5,000 each.

Nominees include Ms Boo Kai Ni, 23, who was born with a rare and severe heart condition that made it difficult for her to do simple tasks, like walking up the stairs.

Ms Boo said she was thankful to be nominated and hoped that her story reaches more people.

Generation Grit stories allow the public a rare, in-depth look at a person's motivations and past, she said.

"Everyone has a different background story, and it is good to be able to read some of these inside stories," added Ms Boo, a final-year student at Republic Polytechnic.

Another nominee is Mr Alwyn Keng, 28, who lost the use of his legs after a freak accident in his first year at university.

He devoted himself to his studies after the accident and graduated with the highest honours from the National University of Singapore.

"I believe that we are made to live differently because life thinks we have the ability to handle it," said Mr Keng, a product specialist in a bank.

Para athlete Claire Toh has also found a silver lining in the midst of adversity.

Ms Toh, 26, was left paralysed in 2012 after a mysterious fall from the fourth floor, but has gone on to represent Singapore in table tennis in regional competitions.

The public can read their stories again and vote for their favourite nominee from today till April 12 at https://str.sg/STGGA19

Results will be announced in The Straits Times by early May.

Mr Russell Higginbotham, chief executive of Swiss Re Asia, said Generation Grit stories are real stories of resilience that continue to inspire.

"More than ever at this time, with anxiety and uncertainty surrounding us, the world needs to hear these stories," said Mr Higginbotham.

"We are proud to continue this journey with The Straits Times that really speaks of our own long-standing commitment to making societies more resilient across Asia."

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of The Straits Times and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said the column shines a light on some young Singaporeans who have refused to be defeated and have managed to overcome the odds, no matter how grim their circumstances.

"As we grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, those we have featured show that a young generation of Singaporeans has what it takes to get through this as well.

"In times of crisis such as these, we all need inspiration and hope to overcome the difficulties we face," he said.