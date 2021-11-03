Would Russia or China help the US if it were invaded by space aliens?

(NYTIMES) - In a recent essay on great power competition and climate change, Mr Rob Litwak, an arms control expert at the Wilson Centre, recalled a question that US president Ronald Reagan posed to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, after they took a walk during their 1985 Lake Geneva summit.

As Mr Gorbachev put it later: "President Reagan suddenly said to me, 'What would you do if the United States were suddenly attacked by someone from outer space? Would you help us?'