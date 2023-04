When United States President Joe Biden last week announced plans to seek re-election in 2024, he immediately triggered speculation as to whether he could serve a full second term.

Most political pundits agree that, at 80, age is one of Mr Biden’s biggest political vulnerabilities. If re-elected, he would be 82 at the start of his next term and 86 at the end of it. Donald Trump, currently in pole position to win the Republican nomination, is not far behind: He would begin a second stint aged 78.