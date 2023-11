BANGKOK – The SET Index, a bellwether of Thailand’s economic fortunes, convulsed during the three months it took for Thailand to form a government after its historic May 14 election.

Former property tycoon Srettha Thavisin’s premiership appears to have done little more for investor confidence. Since he assumed leadership of the Pheu Thai Party-led government on Aug 22, the bourse has bled faster than it did during Thailand’s political deadlock.