We have seen a boom in the world of wealth management over the past decade. Singapore’s assets under management trebled from $1.82 trillion in 2013 to $5.4 trillion in 2021, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Singapore Asset Management Survey.

Family offices set up in Singapore today to manage the wealth of the super-rich are expected to contribute significantly to the nation’s growing wealth advisory pie following a period of extraordinary growth.