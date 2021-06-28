For Subscribers
Why is it OK to be mean to the ugly?
Society abhors discrimination on the basis of many traits. And yet one of the major forms of discrimination is 'lookism', prejudice against the unattractive, which sparks little outrage.
A manager sits behind a table and decides he's going to fire a woman because he doesn't like her skin. If he fires her because her skin is brown, we call that racism and there is legal recourse.
If he fires her because her skin is female, we call that sexism and there is legal recourse.