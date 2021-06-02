For Subscribers
Why China's rare earths control isn't going away
The dirty secret is that the refining process is hugely polluting and China is willing to bear the consequences. The Chinese have also bought into new mines meant to wean the industry from Beijing’s grip on a resource vital for defence and clean energy transition.
A profound potential weakness lies in the shift from fossil fuels to renewables, one that could see geopolitics stymie its success: the control of rare earths.
Rare earths are vital for the clean energy transition. They are needed for everything from wind turbines to electric vehicles, and in large amounts - according to experts, a typical electric car needs six times the mineral inputs of a conventional car.