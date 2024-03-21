Why AI conspiracy videos are spamming social media

In a viral TikTok video, celebrity podcaster Joe Rogan appears to deliver a damning message: “We are all probably going to die in the next few years. Did you hear about this? There’s this asteroid that is on a collision course with Earth.” This information was kept top secret by the state, he insists, but then leaked by a US agency worker named Jonathan Brown.

In fact, the video is a sham, experts say. While the images are of Rogan, the audio appears to be a fake artificial intelligence-generated clone of his voice, according to non-profit Media Matters. And the asteroid covered up by the government? A baseless conspiracy theory. There is nothing to suggest that Rogan was knowingly involved in the clip.