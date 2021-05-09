For Subscribers
Millennial Mind
What the cinnamon bush frog reminds us about the world of ideas
How does a society help young people navigate a world of ideas that may be harmful? Those ideas can’t be kept out – but need to be engaged with and countered.
Consider the tiny cinnamon bush frog. The beautiful 4cm-long bright orange or reddish brown nocturnal animal was once widespread across the rainforests of Singapore.
Habitat destruction has made it rare to the point that it is now the subject of a species reintroduction programme by the National Parks Board.