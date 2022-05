(NYTIMES) - It has long been said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. By that definition, we're the ones detached from reality if we keep accepting what the oil industry and the green movement keep telling us.

The greens keep saying that because the price of wind and solar is now as cheap as, or cheaper than, fossil fuels, they've won the energy war. Game, set, match - welcome to the green planet.