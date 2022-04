In January 1984, then Defence Minister Goh Chok Tong told Singaporeans that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was not sufficient to defend the security of Singaporeans and their families.

Mr Goh said: "You, therefore, have a role to play - you, your wife or husband and your children. You too are responsible to look after your family and your friends and neighbours. Any potential aggressor must not just fight against our bullets, but also our whole people. Our defence must be total."