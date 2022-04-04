5 ways to fight the information war amid Ukraine conflict

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - My finger hovered over the mouse as I briefly considered retweeting the "Battle of Snake Island" footage. You may have seen it; you may have retweeted it yourself. It was, apparently, the last moments alive of 13 heroic Ukrainian soldiers, with a Russian ship demanding surrender, and the imperishable Ukrainian response, "Russian warship, go f*** yourself". The coda: All 13 had immediately been killed by a Russian bombardment.

But while my finger hovered, I did not retweet to my nearly 200,000 followers. Why not?