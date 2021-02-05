Trust, tracking, transparency – road bumps in Spore’s Smart Nation journey
Recent unhappiness over the Education Ministry’s tracking software and TraceTogether suggests a broader and better narrative on the national digital drive is needed to avoid an erosion of trust arising from such episodic outbreaks
Netizens in online discussion groups have in past weeks taken issue with the decision by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to make compulsory the installation of a digital management application (DMA) on every secondary school student's personal learning device (PLD).
The complaints, which come on the heels of the TraceTogether episode, have even led to a petition calling on MOE to reconsider implementing the DMA which, as it is rolled out, will allow schools to manage students' usage of tablets or laptops used for learning.