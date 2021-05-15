By Invitation

Tough sell for Moon in summit with Biden

At next week's meeting, S. Korea's relations with Japan, China and N. Korea are up for discussion

Denny Roy For The Straits Times
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Next week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in will have the opportunity to personally urge US President Joe Biden to expedite restarting negotiations with North Korea. Mr Moon's pitch will likely be unsuccessful.

The May 21 meeting in Washington, the first between these two presidents, will likely cover three major issues, all of them contentious.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 15, 2021, with the headline 'Tough sell for Moon in summit with Biden'. Subscribe
Topics: 