Too scared to quit? An agency will do that for you

Deflation, balance sheet recession, natural disasters, the rise of China. Corporate Japan has weathered some bruising onslaughts over the years, but is it ready for the disruptive mischief of a bow-tied, homburg-wearing duck?

The troublesome bird is the mascot of Momuri – a company with a name that roughly translates as “I’ve had it up to here!” and is prominent among more than a dozen agencies and law firms that specialise in resignation by proxy. We quit, goes their simple-sounding but lucrative business model, so you do not have to do it in person.