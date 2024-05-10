Too scared to quit? An agency will do that for you

A wave of activism is coming from a quarter Japanese companies did not expect.

Leo Lewis

By selling workers a licence for mobility, agencies are crystallising discontent that companies will have hoped to remain inchoate. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Deflation, balance sheet recession, natural disasters, the rise of China. Corporate Japan has weathered some bruising onslaughts over the years, but is it ready for the disruptive mischief of a bow-tied, homburg-wearing duck?

The troublesome bird is the mascot of Momuri – a company with a name that roughly translates as “I’ve had it up to here!” and is prominent among more than a dozen agencies and law firms that specialise in resignation by proxy. We quit, goes their simple-sounding but lucrative business model, so you do not have to do it in person.

