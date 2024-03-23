Time to raise awareness about pangolin poaching in Singapore

The pangolin is the most trafficked mammal in the world.

Over the past 10 years, an estimated million of them were poached globally, mostly for their meat and scales. Singapore, which is home to one of the eight species of the animal, has not been spared from this illegal trade. Researchers estimate there are slightly over 1,000 Sunda pangolins (Manis javanica) in the Republic. Mostly found in our primary and secondary forests, they face risks from vehicle collisions, habitat loss and, more recently, poaching despite the fact that they are a protected species.