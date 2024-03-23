Time to raise awareness about pangolin poaching in Singapore

Law enforcement and prosecution for crimes involving these critically endangered species should align with the severity of their impact on the animals.

Sera Brown

Mostly found in Singapore's primary and secondary forests, Pangolins face risks from poaching despite the fact that it is a protected species. PHOTO: NPARKS
Updated
Mar 23, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Mar 23, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The pangolin is the most trafficked mammal in the world.

Over the past 10 years, an estimated million of them were poached globally, mostly for their meat and scales. Singapore, which is home to one of the eight species of the animal, has not been spared from this illegal trade. Researchers estimate there are slightly over 1,000 Sunda pangolins (Manis javanica) in the Republic. Mostly found in our primary and secondary forests, they face risks from vehicle collisions, habitat loss and, more recently, poaching despite the fact that they are a protected species.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top