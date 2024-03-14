TikTok tussle puts US’ tolerance for de-risking to the test

Committed to reducing trade and investment relationships with China that could create serious vulnerabilities, the US is now working through its most painful experience with de-risking to date: the political struggle over the hugely popular app TikTok.

The social media platform, which allows users to upload and view short videos, is a significant – and often excessive –part of everyday life for 170 million Americans. Critics in the US warn, however, that TikTok poses unacceptable dangers because its parent company is based in China. De-risking pits market forces against security considerations. In the case of TikTok, the latter are winning at this point.