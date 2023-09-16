This desk is mine! How noisy offices can make us more territorial

From colleagues chatting about their weekends or having intense phone conversations, to e-mail alerts and loud tapping on keyboards, the evidence that open-plan offices take a toll on our well-being continues to mount. There’s a clear relationship between noise levels and physiological signs of stress, such as heart rate.

This stress can also manifest in unconscious actions to reclaim control – and while some of these behaviours are therapeutic and benign, others are more toxic.

Our research shows that office noise increases the likelihood of people wanting to reclaim personal space through territorial behaviours. This might include creating a psychological and physical “border” around their workspace using potted plants, or seeking to mark space as theirs with photos and other personal items.

This means the amount of desk clutter in your open-plan office may be a sign of noise-induced stress.

More noise is also associated with negative feelings such as frustration and anger, as well as anti-social behaviours such as social withdrawal and, to a lesser extent, disagreement with colleagues.

Measuring noise effects



Our study involved 71 participants, working in offices with varying levels of privacy in four different areas of a university.

Over 10 working days, every participant kept a diary, recording their perception of noise levels and how they felt twice a day (mid-morning and mid-afternoon).

This type of research is known as a diary study. It is used by researchers in psychology, organisational behaviour and marketing to study and understand long-term changes in attitudes and behaviour.

To measure the perception of office noise, we asked participants to respond, using a seven-point scale (1 = “strongly disagree” to 7 = “strongly agree”), to statements such as “I am disrupted by telephone noises” and “I am disrupted by office machines”.

To measure their mood and behaviour, participants then rated, also on a seven-point scale, statements such as: