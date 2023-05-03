This Chinese rebound is already starting to look tired

The post zero-Covid economy resembles two distinct recoveries: One is sagging, the other is sprightly. 

Daniel Moss

China is best seen as two recoveries: A struggling manufacturing one with limited upside overseas and a robust domestic scene dominated by consumer spending. PHOTO: AFP
China’s recovery is not suffering from a surplus of optimism. Instead of a boom that would significantly reset the faltering global outlook and give a generous lift to Asia, the expansion may be only a modest tick.

This middling performance is better than none when we are talking about a US$18 trillion (S$24 trillion) economy, the second largest in the world and one still in with a fighting chance of overtaking the United States this decade. But the rebound is far from the high hopes that accompanied the end of zero-Covid in December. Perhaps China is best seen as two recoveries: A struggling manufacturing one, with limited upside beyond the nation’s shores, and a robust domestic scene dominated by consumer spending.

