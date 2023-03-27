There’s no such thing as artificial intelligence

The more accurate term is ‘machine learning’. The difference in labelling is important as ‘AI’ pins the blame on machines rather than the people designing these systems when things go wrong.

Parmy Olson

Visitors look at a Go1 quadruped robot by Unitree Robotics during the World Artificial Intelligence Cannes Festival (WAICF) in Cannes, France, February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard REUTERS
Artificial intelligence conjures the notion of thinking machines. But no machine can think, and no software is truly intelligent. PHOTO: AFP
 No one sells the future more masterfully than the tech industry. According to its proponents, we will all live in the “metaverse”, build our financial infrastructure on “web3” and power our lives with “artificial intelligence”. All three of these terms are mirages that have raked in billions of dollars, despite bite back by reality.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in particular conjures the notion of thinking machines. But no machine can think, and no software is truly intelligent. The phrase alone may be one of the most successful marketing terms of all time. 

